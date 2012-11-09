FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom IT expects binding bids for TI Media by early December
November 9, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Telecom IT expects binding bids for TI Media by early December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia sees binding offers for its broadcasting unit Telecom Italia Media by the first week of December, Chief Financial Officer Piergiorgio Peluso said in a call with analysts on Friday.

Telecom Italia has put its loss-making media arm up for sale as it seeks to cut debt.

The deadline for submitting binding offers was expected to be Nov. 19, but sources told Reuters some days ago the bidders had asked for a postponement.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Antonella Ciancio

