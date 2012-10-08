FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian panel for refunding fee paid by telcos in 2008-sources
October 8, 2012

Indian panel for refunding fee paid by telcos in 2008-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - An Indian ministerial panel recommended that the fees paid in 2008 by those telecom operators set to lose their permits after a Supreme Court order be adjusted against the price in an upcoming auction or be refunded, senior government officials said.

However, this would be possible only for those companies against whom there is no “criminal liability”, officials who declined to be named said.

India’s Supreme Court has ordered cancellation of all the permits granted in a tainted 2008 sale and asked the government to redistribute airwaves through an open auction. It would be the last chance for eight carriers, including Idea Cellular Ltd and Telenor’s India unit, to win back their lost permits.

