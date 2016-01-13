FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia to issue 8-year bond for 750 mln euros
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 13, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia to issue 8-year bond for 750 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The eight-year bond that Italy’s biggest telecoms group Telecom Italia is set to price later on Wednesday will be worth 750 million euros ($812 million), an official at one of the banks managing the deal said.

The final yield on the issue has been set at 305 basis points over the corresponding mid-swap rate, the person said.

Initial guidance on the yield was for a spread of 320 basis points over mid-swap, later tightened to 305-310 basis points, according to Thomson Reuters’s IFR service.

Orders for the issue totalled more than 2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9233 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Francesca Landini)

