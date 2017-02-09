ROME Feb 9 Italy's antitrust authority opened
an investigation into a broadband joint venture between Telecom
Italia and Swisscom unit Fastweb for possible
violations of competition rules, it said in a statement on
Thursday.
The two companies agreed to set up a joint venture in July
to speed up the roll-out of an ultrafast broadband network in 29
cities across Italy.
The authority said it had sent inspectors, along with
finance police, to both of the companies on Thursday to acquire
"elements needed for the investigation".
The joint venture "could reduce the intensity of
competition" in the broadband and ultrafast broadband sectors,
the statement said.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)