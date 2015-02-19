FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia director says talk of funds interest is fantasy
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia director says talk of funds interest is fantasy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia board member Tarak Ben Ammar rejected on Thursday media reports about a potential interest in the Italian phone group from foreign private equity funds.

“As happened for Trujillo, also in this case these (reports) come from Disneyland,” Ben Ammar said.

On Wednesday, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report that private equity funds were studying a possible investment in Telecom Italia.

Last year, Telecom Italia denied reports which said U.S. businessman Sol Trujillo was ready to bid for the company. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.