Telecom Italia wants to keep 15-20 pct stake in Inwit
November 24, 2015

Telecom Italia wants to keep 15-20 pct stake in Inwit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia wants to keep a holding of about 15-20 percent in Inwit as it prepares to invite bids to sell a further stake in its telecom tower unit, the head of the Italian phone group said on Tuesday.

“The aim is to keep a stake that would allow us to appoint a board member,” CEO Marco Patuano told journalists on the sidelines of an event. “I’d say 15 or 20 percent.”

Telecom Italia sold 40 percent of Inwit in a bourse listing earlier this year. In September, the company gave a mandate to the CEO to explore options to further extract value from the masts unit. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

