Telecom Italia Media share trading suspended for rest of session
February 19, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia Media share trading suspended for rest of session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s Telecom Italia Media were suspended from trading for the rest of the session on Thursday pending the release of a statement, the Milan bourse said after reports of a buyout of the broadcasting company by parent Telecom Italia.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters Telecom Italia, which owns 77 percent of Telecom Italia Media, would discuss a buyout of the unit at a board meeting on Thursday in a move that could simplify the Italian phone group’s corporate structure and help cut costs.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni

