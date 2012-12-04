FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

Equinox, Clessidra funds file joint bid to buy Telecom Italia Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Equinox fund has presented an offer with private equity fund Clessidra for Italy’s third-largest commercial broadcaster Telecom Italia Media , Equinox head Salvatore Mancuso said on Tuesday.

Telecom Italia aims to sell its loss-making TV unit by the end of the year to cut its debt.

A deadline to file bids for the Italian broadcaster has been extended by a day to Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said earlier. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Francesca Landini)

