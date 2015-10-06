FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia CEO says no tie-up talks with Orange
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
October 6, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia CEO says no tie-up talks with Orange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is not in talks with French rival Orange about a possible tie-up, the head of the Italian phone group said on Tuesday as merger speculation mounts.

French media group Vivendi on Tuesday said it had raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 19.9 percent, strengthening its influence on the former Italian monopolist at a time of consolidation in the sector.

“I shouldn’t even be denying this as they have repeatedly denied it themselves,” Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano told reporters on the sidelines of an event. “However, there are no talks underway with Orange.”

Telecom Italia is widely seen as a potential takeover target and Orange or Deutsche Telekom have been mentioned as possible partners.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.