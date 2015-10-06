Vivendi raised stake in Telecom Italia to 19.88 pct - SEC filing

MILAN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi has raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 19.88 percent, a document on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website showed.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Vivendi had taken steps to increase its holding in Telecom Italia to around 19 percent of the ordinary share capital in a bid to increase its influence at the group.

Vivendi previously owned 15.5 percent of Telecom Italia. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Himani Sarkar)