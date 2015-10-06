FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi raised stake in Telecom Italia to 19.88 pct - SEC filing
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 6, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Vivendi raised stake in Telecom Italia to 19.88 pct - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi has raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 19.88 percent, a document on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website showed.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Vivendi had taken steps to increase its holding in Telecom Italia to around 19 percent of the ordinary share capital in a bid to increase its influence at the group.

Vivendi previously owned 15.5 percent of Telecom Italia. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.