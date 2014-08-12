FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia says deadline to sell Argentina unit revised to Sept. 1
August 12, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia says deadline to sell Argentina unit revised to Sept. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Tuesday it had agreed with U.S. investment firm Fintech to extend the deadline to complete the sale of Telecom Argentina to Sept. 1.

Telecom Italia agreed to sell its stake in Telecom Argentina to Fintech in November 2013 for $960 million, saying the deal was subject to approval by local regulators.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Italian phone group said there will be no changes in the terms and conditions of the deal, initially expected to be finalised early in August. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

