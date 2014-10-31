Telecom Italia chairman says no offer received for Brazil unit

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Friday the company had not received any offer to sell its Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA.

The statement was made in response to a question related to rumour that America Movil, Telefonica and Grupo Oi had agreed to launch a bid.

Brazil is key for Telecom Italia as it struggles to compete in a saturated European market. TIM Brasil is the country’s second-biggest mobile network operator. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Francesca Landini)