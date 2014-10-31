FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia chairman says no offer received for Brazil unit
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 31, 2014 / 11:49 AM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia chairman says no offer received for Brazil unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Friday the company had not received any offer to sell its Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA.

The statement was made in response to a question related to rumour that America Movil, Telefonica and Grupo Oi had agreed to launch a bid.

Brazil is key for Telecom Italia as it struggles to compete in a saturated European market. TIM Brasil is the country’s second-biggest mobile network operator. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.