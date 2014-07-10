Telecom Italia chairman says Telecom Argentina sale on track

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Thursday that the sale of Telecom Argentina is proceeding as planned and does not have to be pushed back, and that its Tim Brasil holding is “strategic”.

“We’re confident that it will proceed as planned,” Recchi said of the Telecom Argentina sale on the sidelines of a conference in Milan. When asked if it may be pushed back to the end of the year, he replied: “There is nothing to indicate that it will be necessary.”

On Tim Brasil, Recchi said it was “absolutely strategic”. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Isla Binnie)