FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom It shares up after Vivendi says prefers Telefonica's bid for GVT
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 28, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom It shares up after Vivendi says prefers Telefonica's bid for GVT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia rose more than 2 percent after Vivendi said it preferred Spanish group Telefonica’s offer for its Brazilian broadband unit GVT to the rival bid put forward by the Italian company.

Vivendi said in a statement it would enter into exclusive negotiations with Telefonica over the sale of GVT.

At 1215 GMT shares in Telecom Italia, which had been trading little changed before Vivendi’s announcement, were up 3.36 percent at 0.8915 euros. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.