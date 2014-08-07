FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia lines up banks on bid for Vivendi's GVT - sources
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2014 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia lines up banks on bid for Vivendi's GVT - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has lined up Citigroup, Mediobanca and Banco Bradesco to advise on a deal to acquire Vivendi’s Brazilian unit GVT, people familiar with the situation said.

The Italian telecom operator is working on a bid for broadband and pay-TV services provider GVT, which would be financed through an equity swap that would allow Vivendi to acquire a stake in Italy’s biggest phone operator, said the sources.

The plan could be finalised over the next three weeks, said the sources, who declined to be named on the grounds the talks are private.

Citigroup, Mediobanca and Banco Bradesco declined to comment. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Sophie Sassard in London; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.