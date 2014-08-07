Telecom Italia lines up banks on bid for Vivendi's GVT - sources

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has lined up Citigroup, Mediobanca and Banco Bradesco to advise on a deal to acquire Vivendi’s Brazilian unit GVT, people familiar with the situation said.

The Italian telecom operator is working on a bid for broadband and pay-TV services provider GVT, which would be financed through an equity swap that would allow Vivendi to acquire a stake in Italy’s biggest phone operator, said the sources.

The plan could be finalised over the next three weeks, said the sources, who declined to be named on the grounds the talks are private.

Citigroup, Mediobanca and Banco Bradesco declined to comment. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Sophie Sassard in London; editing by Andrew Roche)