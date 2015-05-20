FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia interested in broadband cooperation with Enel
May 20, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia interested in broadband cooperation with Enel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROZZANO, Italy May 20 (Reuters) - Phone group Telecom Italia is very interested in cooperating with Enel or other smaller Italian utilities in rolling out superfast fiber networks across Italy, CEO Marco Patuano said on Wednesday.

“I consider cooperation with Enel as a big opportunity, rather than as a threat. If we are unable to bring this to fruition it will be a missed opportunity,” he told a shareholder meeting.

Enel has offered to help with building a nationwide ultrafast broadband telecoms network. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

