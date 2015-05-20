FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia remuneration report approved with two-third majority
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 20, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia remuneration report approved with two-third majority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROZZANO, Italy, May 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia shareholders approved on Wednesday the group’s remuneration report with a majority of 65.9 percent, the notary of the meeting said.

A minority of 33.55 percent of the votes cast at the meeting were against the report, while 0.55 percent abstained, he said.

Proxy advisory firm ISS had recommended investors to vote against the report, saying “termination provisions for executive directors are in excess of 24 months”, while another proxy firm Glass Lewis advised to vote in favour.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
