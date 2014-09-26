FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia is not up for sale but cash injections welcome - board member
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 26, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia is not up for sale but cash injections welcome - board member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italian phone group Telecom Italia is not up for sale but whoever brings in cash is welcome, a board member of the Italian phone company said on Friday.

“The truth is that Telecom Italia is a great company and everybody likes it. Whoever brings in money is welcome but it is not up for sale,” Tarak Ben Ammar told reporters as he left a board meeting that has been overshadowed by signs of interest from foreign bidders.

Asked about reports that U.S. businessman Sol Trujullo is seeking ufunds to bid for a stake in Telecom Italia, Ben Ammar said: “We don’t know him and he never contacted us”.

“That is a proposal that probably comes from Disneyland in the sense that we don’t know anything about it,” he added.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
