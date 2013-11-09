FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fintech close to sealing deal for Telecom Argentina - report
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
November 9, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

Fintech close to sealing deal for Telecom Argentina - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Investment fund Fintech is close to sealing a deal to buy Telecom Italia’s controlling stake in Telecom Argentina, Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported on Saturday.

Fintech, owned by Mexico’s David Martinez, has been in talks to buy the 22.7 percent stake, the Argentine media regulator confirmed on Friday, after Telecom Italia said it had received an offer for its Argentine holding.

The closing of the $960 million deal was “imminent” and could happen within hours, said La Nacion, citing an unnamed source close to Martinez.

Telecom Argentina and Fintech could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.