Fintech close to sealing deal for Telecom Argentina - report

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Investment fund Fintech is close to sealing a deal to buy Telecom Italia’s controlling stake in Telecom Argentina, Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported on Saturday.

Fintech, owned by Mexico’s David Martinez, has been in talks to buy the 22.7 percent stake, the Argentine media regulator confirmed on Friday, after Telecom Italia said it had received an offer for its Argentine holding.

The closing of the $960 million deal was “imminent” and could happen within hours, said La Nacion, citing an unnamed source close to Martinez.

Telecom Argentina and Fintech could not immediately be reached for comment.