Telecom Italia up 2.4 percent ahead of board meeting
October 3, 2013 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia up 2.4 percent ahead of board meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Italian phone company Telecom Italia rose ahead of a board meeting later on Thursday expected to approve a new business plan in a bid to stave off a credit downgrade.

Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe is expected to resign.

Telecom Italia shares have risen in the past week, since Bernabe’s departure is seen putting an end to plans to raise up to 5 billion euros ($6.80 billion) to cut the company’s 29 billion euros in debt.

At 0715 GMT, shares were up 1.6 percent at 0.64 euros. ($1 = 0.7358 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Isla Binnie)

