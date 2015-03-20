FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia places 2 bln euro equity-linked bond
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 20, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia places 2 bln euro equity-linked bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Friday it had placed with investors a 2-billion euro ($2.14 billion) equity-linked bond whose proceeds will be used to fund investments under a new plan recently presented.

The bond, which matures in 2022, will pay a coupon of 1.125 percent annually, the company said in a statement.

The conversion price will be set at a 70 percent premium above a reference price equal to the volume-weighted average price of the shares on the Milan bourse on March 20.

The Italian phone group said last month it would spend 14.5 billion euros in the next three years on laying more fibre optic cables in Italy and upgrading its mobile network in Brazil.

$1 = 0.9356 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.