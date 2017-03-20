FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 5 months ago

Court rejects Telecom Italia appeal against broadband tenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - An administrative court has thrown out a complaint filed by Italian telecoms incumbent Telecom Italia against the rules of multi-billion tenders to install ultra-fast Internet in certain parts of the country, a court document showed.

Telecom Italia had appealed against the way state-owned Infratel handled tenders worth around 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) a year in public incentives for the set-up of a broadband network in areas where private investments would not be profitable.

Telecom Italia, which lost out to utility Enel in the first tender, had opposed the tender rules from the start because it said they favoured Enel's OpEn Fiber unit.

A court document seen by Reuters on Monday said the complaint had been rejected.

It was not immediately possible to reach Telecom Italia for comment. ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Valentina Za,)

