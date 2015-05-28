FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia in talks with Enel over possible broadband cooperation
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 28, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia in talks with Enel over possible broadband cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman said on Thursday the phone group was in exploratory talks with power utility Enel over a possible cooperation in rolling out a broadband network in Italy, but timing of a possible deal remained uncertain.

“It makes a lot of sense to cooperate with Enel in broadband. It is to be seen if it works from an industrial and financial standpoint, our technicians have been talking in the last few days,” Giuseppe Recchi told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Enel has offered its infrastructure to help build a nationwide fibre-optic network, one of the priority projects of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to modernise the country’s laggard economy. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.