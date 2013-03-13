Telecom Italia sets price talk on hybrid bond in 8% area

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Telecom Italia, rated Baa3/BBB/BBB, on Wednesday set initial price thoughts on a subordinated 60-year euro-denominated hybrid bond in the 8% area.

The company, that already met investors ahead of a potential transaction in February but postponed plans following a Moody’s downgrade, mandated Barclays and JP Morgan as joint structuring advisors and global co-ordinators, and Banca IMI, Barclays, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Mediobanca as joint-bookrunners.

Additional bookrunners are Credit Agricole, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale.

The securities are expected to be rated Ba2/BB+/BB+ and will likely price later in the day, a source close to the deal said. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Natalie Harrison)