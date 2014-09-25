FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy junior minister says not aware of Trujillo bid plan for Telecom Italia
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 25, 2014 / 3:57 PM / 3 years ago

Italy junior minister says not aware of Trujillo bid plan for Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s junior industry minister told Reuters on Thursday he was not aware of plans of by U.S. businessman Sol Trujillo to bid for a stake in Telecom Italia , denying a report by Bloomberg news agency.

Antonello Giacomelli, who is in charge of telecommunications at the industry ministry, said he had never taken part in “operative” meetings on plans for new investors in the Italian telecoms group and that the government would use its special powers to defend the company if necessary.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Trujillo is seeking to raise as much as 7.5 billion euros ($9.6 billion) to bid for a stake in the Italian telecoms operator.

It said representatives of Trujillo’s group and Italian government officials including Giacomelli had held confidential meetings since May over the so-called “Adriano” project.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
