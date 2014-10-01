Telecom Italia chairman says no contact with Trujillo

BRUSSELS , Oct 1 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Wednesday there has been no contact with Sol Trujillo following reports that the U.S. businessman is interested in bidding for a stake in the Italian telecoms group.

“I have never heard about him. He has never called us. For me he does not exist. We have no contacts,” Recchi told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels.

Asked whether a bid from Trujillo could have a chance of succeeding, Recchi said: “Telecom Italia is a listed company. Any investor can buy shares. If he buys the stock it would be a good sign, it would mean we are doing a good job.”