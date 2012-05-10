FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia to invest 9 bln euros - press report
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

Telecom Italia to invest 9 bln euros - press report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Italian phone company Telecom Italia will invest 9 billion euros over the next three years to develop its business in Italy, Chief Executive Franco Bernabe’ said in an interview on Thursday with La Stampa newspaper.

Debt reduction remains the company’s top priority, Bernabe’ said. On Wednesday, the company confirmed its target of reducing its debt to 27.5 billion euros in 2012.

Telecom Italia said on Wednesday it plans to sell its La7 television station. Asked when he sees the sale closing, Bernabe’ said “within a reasonable time period.” He provided no information about potential buyers. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.