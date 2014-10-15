FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa Sanpaolo CEO confirms plans to exit Telecom Italia investment
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Intesa Sanpaolo CEO confirms plans to exit Telecom Italia investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo confirmed it plans to exit its seven-year investment in Telecom Italia , the bank’s CEO Carlo Messina said on Wednesday on the sidelines of an event.

Speaking to reporters, Messina said the Italian bank has had no contact with Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore about forming a pact to control Telecom Italia.

Vivendi has agreed to take a stake in Telecom Italia as part of a deal to sell a Brazilian broadband company to Spain’s Telefonica.

Intesa Sanpaolo still has an indirect stake of 1.6 percent in Telecom Italia and has previously said it would sell it by 2017 to focus on its core banking business. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.