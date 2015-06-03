FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks to start collecting orders for Inwit IPO next week-source
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 3, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Banks to start collecting orders for Inwit IPO next week-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 3 (Reuters) - Banks will start collecting orders for the initial public offering of Telecom Italia tower unit Inwit next week, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia aims to sell up to 40 percent of Inwit in the IPO to raise money to upgrade its networks and return its domestic business to growth.

Inwit could be worth up to 2.6 billion euros ($2.9 billion) according to research notes from Mediobanca Securities and Banca IMI, which are global coordinators of the share sale. ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Luca Trogni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.