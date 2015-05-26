FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia tower unit could be worth up to $2.8 bln - banks
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 26, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia tower unit could be worth up to $2.8 bln - banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Italian tower company Inwit is worth up to 2.6 billion euros ($2.8 billion), Mediobanca Securities and Banca IMI said in research notes published before the Telecom Italia unit launches its initial public offering next month.

Mediobanca and Banca IMI are global coordinators of the IPO, which will help Telecom Italia raise money to upgrade its networks and return its domestic business to growth.

Telecom Italia aims to sell up to 40 percent of the unit in the IPO. In the research notes, which were seen by Reuters, Mediobanca Securities valued Inwit at 2-2.6 billion euros, while Banca IMI at 2.1-2.4 billion euros.

Inwit operates 11,500 sites that host radio transmission equipment for the mobile phone networks of Telecom Italia and other operators. ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.