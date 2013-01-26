FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia not looking to expand in Latin American-chairman
January 26, 2013 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Telecom Italia not looking to expand in Latin American-chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is not looking to expand in Latin America, though the company needs to strengthen its infrastructure due to growing regional data traffic, chairman Franco Bernabe told Reuters on Saturday.

Bernabe added that Telecom Italia is “not part of the process that Vivendi has launched” to sell its Brazilian broadband company GVT SA.

Telecom Italia, which already owns successful mobile unit TIM Participacoes in Brazil, has not presented an offer as the price tag is too high.

