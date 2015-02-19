FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia says to buy out TI Media unit in paper deal
February 19, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia says to buy out TI Media unit in paper deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italian phone group Telecom Italia said on Thursday it would incorporate its Telecom Italia Media unit after a buyout offer in shares which it expects to complete by the end of September.

Under a plan, whose outline was approved by the boards of the two companies on Thursday, Telecom Italia will offer 0.66 ordinary shares for each TI Media ordinary share and 0.47 of its saving shares for each TI Media saving share.

Investors in TI Media could opt to be paid off in cash at market prices, it said. The deal will generate savings and facilitate a possible sale of TI Media unit Persidera, it added. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

