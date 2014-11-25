Italy sees conditions on any Telecom Italia purchase of Metroweb

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s planned acquisition of fiber-optic network operator Metroweb would be possible under very stringent conditions, Giovanni Pitruzzella, Chairman of Italy’s competition watchdog AGCM, said on Tuesday.

The former phone monopoly, which owns Italy’s largest telecoms infrastructure, said last week it had sent a proposal to buy a controlling stake in Metroweb, as it seeks to boost investment in faster networks.