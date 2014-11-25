FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 25, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

Italy sees conditions on any Telecom Italia purchase of Metroweb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s planned acquisition of fiber-optic network operator Metroweb would be possible under very stringent conditions, Giovanni Pitruzzella, Chairman of Italy’s competition watchdog AGCM, said on Tuesday.

The former phone monopoly, which owns Italy’s largest telecoms infrastructure, said last week it had sent a proposal to buy a controlling stake in Metroweb, as it seeks to boost investment in faster networks.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic

