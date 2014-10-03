FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia CEO has mandate to buy F2i stake in Metroweb
October 3, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia CEO has mandate to buy F2i stake in Metroweb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPRI, Italy, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano has a mandate from the board of directors to negotiate the acquisition of infrastructure fund F2i’s stake in Italian fibre optic network provider Metroweb, a source close to the matter said on FRiday.

A mandate for the deal, which would help Telecom Italia boost investments in faster networks, was given at the last board meeting, the source said.

Patuano said on Thursday the company intends to continue with the sale of its Italian mobile towers in order to invest resources in the broadband network.

A tie-up between Telecom Italia, which owns Italy’s largest fixed-line network, and Metroweb could help avoid duplications in costly investments at a time when the former monopoly is battling to cut debt of almost 27 billion euros ($37 billion). (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Oleg Vukmanovic)

