FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia can have majority of Metroweb at certain terms-CDP
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 22, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia can have majority of Metroweb at certain terms-CDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 22 (Reuters) - Italian phone group Telecom Italia can be given a majority stake in partly state-owned broadband company Metroweb at proper governance conditions and if it accepts other phone operators as shareholders, CDP chairman Franco Bassanini said on Wednesday.

“If Telecom accepts the entrance of other operators it could have a majority stake from the very beginning, even though proper governance rules would have to be written,” Bassanini said at an event in Rome.

Metroweb, controlled by state lender CDP (Cassa Depositi e Prestiti) and infrastructure fund F2i, is seen as a building block for a multi-billion-euro broadband plan sponsored by the Italian government. It has attracted takeover interest from Telecom Italia and rival Vodafone. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.