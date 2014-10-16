FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia Chairman rejects report of government network plan
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 16, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia Chairman rejects report of government network plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi rejected on Thursday a report in the Italian press which said the government was studying a plan to spin off the company’s fixed-line network and take a majority stake in the new company.

“The dossier does not exist. It’s something I have already heard about four or five times since I arrived in Telecom and there is no legal basis for (forcing) a spin off of the network of a private company,” Recchi told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Thursday that the government, which has powers to veto major ownership changes in companies operating in strategic sectors such as telecoms, was ready to study such an operation in order to boost much needed broadband investments. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.