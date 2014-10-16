Telecom Italia Chairman rejects report of government network plan

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi rejected on Thursday a report in the Italian press which said the government was studying a plan to spin off the company’s fixed-line network and take a majority stake in the new company.

“The dossier does not exist. It’s something I have already heard about four or five times since I arrived in Telecom and there is no legal basis for (forcing) a spin off of the network of a private company,” Recchi told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Thursday that the government, which has powers to veto major ownership changes in companies operating in strategic sectors such as telecoms, was ready to study such an operation in order to boost much needed broadband investments. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)