a year ago
REFILE-Iliad's Niel says holds no Telecom Italia shares or options
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
July 27, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Iliad's Niel says holds no Telecom Italia shares or options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word in third paragraph)

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Iliad founder and majority owner Xavier Niel is no longer financially exposed to Italy's number one telecoms operator Telecom Italia, his personal holding NJJ Holding said in a statement on Wednesday.

"NJJ Holding states that neither it nor Xavier Niel holds, directly or indirectly any shares or options relating to Telecom Italia," the company said.

Niel, who at one point owned options on 15 percent of Telecom Italia, decided to turn his back on the company after Iliad agreed to create a fourth Italian mobile telecoms operator, smoothing the way for CK Hutchison Holdings to merge its 3 Italia with Vimpelcom's Wind.

Link to statement in English: bit.ly/2a9bOdN (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Geert De Clercq)

