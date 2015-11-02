FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia chairman welcomes Niel's arrival after meeting-paper
November 2, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia chairman welcomes Niel's arrival after meeting-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi welcomed in a newspaper interview the arrival of Xavier Niel as an investor in the Italian carrier saying he was a “very competent entrepreneur” with views on how to improve the company’s performance.

Recchi told Corriere della Sera on Monday that he had met with Niel on Saturday in Paris.

The French tycoon has built up long positions equivalent to a 15.14 percent stake in Telecom Italia, which places him behind French media group Vivendi as the second-largest investor in the Italian incumbent.

Recchi said Niel had a “friendly style” as an investor and had confirmed he was not acting in concert with Vivendi.

“From the conversation we had, he sees the possibility of offering suggestions both for our business model and operating efficiency, in Brazil and Italy,” Recchi said.

“All investors are welcome by definition, all the more so if they can provide useful know-how ... As soon as Mr Niel comes to Italy we could explore possible suggestions he may put forward.” (Reporting by Valentina Za)

