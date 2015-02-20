Telecom Italia CEO says no time to work on Oi tie-up

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano said on Friday his agenda was too full to spend time looking at a possible tie up with Brazilian rival Oi .

“My desk is quite full right now so unfortunately there is not extra space for another file that is Oi,” Patuano told a conference call with analyst to present the group new business plan which envisages higher investments.

In November, Telecom Italia asked Patuano to explore options for a tie up between Oi and its local unit TIM Participacoes.