Telecom Italia sees deal to sell Brazilian towers by year-end
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 7, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia sees deal to sell Brazilian towers by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia expects to finalise an agreement to sell its mobile phone towers in Brazil by the end of the year, according to slides for an analyst presentation.

“We expect the definitive agreement to be executed by the end of the year,” CFO Piergiorgio Peluso told a conference call.

Sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters last month Telecom Italia was in advanced talks to sell the towers of its Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
