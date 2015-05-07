FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia Q1 core profit drops 7.7 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 7, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia Q1 core profit drops 7.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 7 (Reuters) - Italian telecoms group Telecom Italia’s first-quarter core earnings fell 7.7 percent hit by an economic slowdown in Brasil while pressure on its domestic business eased.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at the heavily indebted former phone monopoly were 2.03 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in the period, matching market expectations.

CEO Marco Patuano is seeking to bring Telecom Italia’s domestic business back to growth in 2017 and to do so he is spending more on faster networks and is teaming up with content providers to make its services more attractive.

Revenues in the first quarter fell 2.6 percent to 5.053 billion euros while adjusted net debt stood at 27.43 billion euros.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.