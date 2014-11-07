FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia CEO says mandatory to explore tie up with Brazil's Oi
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 7, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia CEO says mandatory to explore tie up with Brazil's Oi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano said on Friday the company must explore the possibility of buying Brazilian telecoms operator Oi or merging it with its local unit TIM Participacoes .

Asked about whether the Italian group could be interested in a purchase or a merger with Oi, Patuano told analysts on a conference call: “I think that it is mandatory to explore the possibility of such a big strategic opportunity.”

Speaking in English, Patuano added any deal would have to respect the group’s “financial discipline” and create value for shareholders: “We are not desperate and we don’t want to make a deal at any cost.” (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

