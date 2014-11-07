FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia won't assume regulatory risks in any TIM Brasil sale - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia reaffirmed on Friday it considered Brazil as a strategic market saying any bidder for its local unit TIM Participacoes must be prepared to take on regulatory risks stemming from any deal.

“Execution risks will never be on our side,” Chief Executive Marco Patuano told a conference call.

Last week sources told Reuters that three Brazilian telecoms operators had a agreed to make an offer for TIM Brasil. This week Brazil Communications Minister said the operators denied to him that they had reached a deal to make a joint bid. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

