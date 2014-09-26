FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sawiris still interested in Telecom Italia investment - Italiaonline head
September 26, 2014 / 11:08 AM / 3 years ago

Sawiris still interested in Telecom Italia investment - Italiaonline head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris is “still interested” in investing in Telecom Italia, the head of a Sawiris-controlled Italian Internet company said on Friday.

“We have always been interested in Telecom. The interest is there and this is known,” Italiaonline chairman Khaled Bishara told rpeorters in Milan.

Asked about whether there was any link between Sawiris and U.S. businessman Sol Trujillo, who according to media reports is eyeing a bid for a stake in Telecom Italia, Bishara said: “There is no direct link.”

“As far as I know there has been no contact,” he said.

He said that Trujillo helped Sawiris carry out a due diligence when the Egyptian tycoon bought Italian telecoms company Wind, now controlled by Russia’s Vimpelcom. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin)

