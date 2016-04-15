Telecom Italia suspends controversial fixed-line tariff changes

MILAN, April 15 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Friday it was suspending price changes it was planning to introduce for its fixed-line residential customers following a request from Italy’s telecoms regulator.

“With this decision TIM intends to show its willingness to quickly clarify the issues raised by the regulator on the basic fixed-line telephone service,” Telecom Italia said in a note.

The authority said a planned 300 percent rise in the cost of national calls from a fixed-line telephone was unjustified. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)