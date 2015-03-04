UPDATE 1-Orange says will remain in Belgium as consolidation brews

(Adds background, quotes, analysts’ comments)

By Leila Abboud

BARCELONA, March 4 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange wants to remain in Belgium where it has a 51 percent stake in Mobistar MSTAR.BR>, the country’s second biggest mobile operator, and has not been contacted about a potential bid for Mobistar’s smaller rival Base, a top executive said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg said in a report on Tuesday that Base’s owner, Dutch company KPN, had hired JP Morgan to seek buyers for the unit, which it said could be worth around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

Speaking at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Orange’s European director Gervais Pellissier said that it could make sense for Mobistar to buy Base to bulk up to better take on market leader Belgacom, but it would be difficult to get such a deal approved.

“On paper it’s an interesting idea but that seems to me difficult to carry out,” he said, referring to the competition issues raised by reducing the number of mobile carriers operating in the market from three to two.

“But consolidation is necessary in the market and it would make sense for someone already in the country to buy it. We have not been contacted by the owner or JP Morgan about BASE,” he added.

Europe’s telecom network operators have been consolidating since 2013 to cut costs and cope with the convergence of mobile and fixed line services. Vodafone has bought cable companies in Spain and Germany, while others like Telefonica and Orange have been withdrawing from some countries to focus investments on their core markets.

Belgium is seen by bankers and executives as ripe for consolidation because cable operator Telenet triggered a price war in 2012 when it launched a mobile service by renting capacity from Mobistar.

Analysts at Berenberg said on Wednesday that Telenet or Altice, which owns a regional cable operator in the country, would be the logical buyers for Base, or it could attract interest from private equity funds.

KPN tried to sell Base three years ago but rejected the bids as being too low. The unit holds 20 percent of the market and reported 711 million euros in sales last year.

Further change is also in the offing in Belgium because of a new regulation passed last year that will require cable operators to host rival companies on their lines into homes and businesses.

Pellissier said Mobistar was carrying out tests on offering broadband by renting capacity from cable operators, and planned to launch a service at the end of this year or early in 2016.

A spokesman for KPN declined to comment on the report that it was interested in selling Base.

Berenberg’s analysts said Telenet, which is majority-owned by Europe’s biggest cable group, Liberty Global, could use the threat of buying Base as a way to strengthen its hand in negotiations with Mobistar for continued use of its mobile network.

Pellissier said that Mobistar had a contract to supply Telenet with mobile capacity through 2017, and recognised that it was an “important contract” that he would like to continue.

“We are ready to discuss it with Telenet when they want to do so,” he said, declining to comment further.

And in future the Belgium market could see the mobile operators sharing networks, Pellissier added.

“The Belgium market is too small to support more than two mobile networks,” he said.

“That means that eventually there will be a combination of the operators or there will be network sharing.”

“I don’t know if BASE will be sold but my feeling is that any buyer of BASE would only be able to create synergies if they did network sharing with us.” ($1=0.8980 euros) (Additional reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Holmes and Greg Mahlich)