FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa Sanpaolo asks to exit Telecom Italia investor pact
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Intesa Sanpaolo asks to exit Telecom Italia investor pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo has exercised its right to exit the Telco investor group controlling Italian phone group Telecom Italia, the Italian bank said on Monday.

In a statement Intesa Sanpaolo said the unrealised capital gain on its stake in Telecom Italia was 35 million euros ($47.65 million) before taxes. The bank has already written down the value of its investment in the telecoms group.

Following the demerger, which is conditional on obtaining regulatory clearances, Intesa Sanpaolo said it would hold a direct stake in Telecom Italia of 1.6 percent. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.