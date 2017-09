June 6 (Reuters) - British multi-utility provider Telecom Plus Plc said Finance Director Chris Houghton would leave the company on Oct. 3 to pursue new challenges.

The company, which provides gas, electricity, fixed line telephone and broadband internet services, said that a search for a new chief financial officer was underway. (Reporting by Roshni Menon; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)