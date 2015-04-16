Telecom Plus sees full-year profit below prior estimate

April 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc, a provider of multi-utility services, estimated full-year profit to be below its prior expectations, hurt by a cut in energy prices and lower demand due to a relatively mild winter.

The company also said on Thursday that it anticipated adjusted pretax profit to be between 52 million pounds and 53 million pounds ($77 million-$79 million) after taking into account an about 6 million pound impact during the year from higher-than-anticipated leakage and theft in the gas system.

“Excluding this impact, the outcome will be below the level we were expecting to achieve,” the company said in a statement.

Telecom Plus, which provides gas, phone, Internet and electricity services, said in October that its 2015 profit would be about 63 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6744 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)