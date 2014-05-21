FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Utility firm Telecom Plus full-year profit rises 25 pct
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 21, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Utility firm Telecom Plus full-year profit rises 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - British utility company Telecom Plus Plc said full-year adjusted pretax profit rose 25.3 percent, helped by an increased customer base and an initial contribution from the new energy supply arrangements with Npower.

The company, which provides gas, electricity, fixed line telephone and broadband internet services, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 44.6 million pounds ($75.1 million) for the year ended March 31, from 35.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Telecom Plus said revenue increased 9.5 percent to 658.8 million pounds. Its customer base grew to over 530,639 during the period from 461,032 in the prior year. ($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.